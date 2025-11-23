Bengals' Samaje Perine: Missing second straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perine (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Listed as doubtful heading into Sunday after failing to practice in any fashion this week, Perine will unsurprisingly wind up missing a second straight game. His absence will clear the way for Tahj Brooks to serve as the No. 2 running back behind starter Chase Brown, who should continue to see increased involvement on passing downs sans Perine.
