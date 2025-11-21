Bengals' Samaje Perine: Officially doubtful for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perine (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Perine's doubtful designation was expected based on reporting from earlier in the week. He sprained his ankle in Week 9 against the Bears and hasn't played since. Chase Brown will likely maintain a near-monopoly on Cincinnati's backfield touches Sunday, with Tahj Brooks as the next man up if Perine's ruled out.
