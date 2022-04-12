Higgins had the labrum in his left shoulder repaired last month, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The report notes that the wideout, who was spotted at a Cincinnati Reds game Tuesday with his left arm in a sling, is expected to recover from the procedure well before training camp. This past season, the 2020 second-rounder caught 74 of his 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six TDs in 14 games. In 2022, the 23-year-old will reprise his starting role in a Bengals wide receiver corps that also includes the ascending Ja'Marr Chase as well as Tyler Boyd.