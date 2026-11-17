Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the Bengals were managing Higgins' workload toward the tail end of the team's 38-18 win over the Steelers on Sunday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Higgins was on the field for 77.3 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps, which was the fifth time that he's played at least 75 percent of offensive snaps over his last seven outings. He finished the game with five catches on six targets for 66 yards, and he may have had a better receiving line had the game been closer. If Higgins is working through an injury, then that will be known following the Bengals' first practice report of Week 11 prep, which takes place Wednesday. The 2020 second-rounder has a 53-824-6 receiving line on 73 targets through nine regular-season games.