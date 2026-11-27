After not practicing Friday, Higgins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Higgins wasn't on the Bengals' Week 12 injury report until Friday, but after missing the team's final practice, the wideout's status is now worth tracking ahead of Sunday's 1:00 pm ET kickoff. While a late-week downgrade in practice participation like this can't be ignored, Ben Baby of ESPN.com notes that "Higgins just woke up with some soreness" Friday and that the team gave the WR the day to work through it." More importantly, Baby indicates that the issue isn't a concern in terms of Higgins' availability versus New Orleans.