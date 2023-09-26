Higgins was held to two receptions on eight targets for 21 yards in Monday's 19-16 win over the Rams.

Higgins was unable to build off of his monster two-score game against the Ravens, instead reverting to his Week 1 form when he posted a bagel on eight targets. The 24-year-old was able to grab a couple of his eight targets this time around, but he still harbors an ugly 36 percent catch rate through three games. Joe Burrow (calf) has been limited by injury to begin the season, and it has clearly affected the rhythm between he and his top targets. Until the franchise quarterback starts playing like his usual self, we may continue to see volatile results from Higgins and the Bengals' passing game. Higgins will get an opportunity to bounce back against the Titans next Sunday.