Higgins (ribs), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins missed the Bengals' Week 5 win with the injury, but he turned in a pair of limited practices this week before logging a full session Friday. Things appear to be trending in the right direction, but Higgins' status won't become official until 90 minutes before the 1:00 ET kickoff on Sunday.