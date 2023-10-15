Higgins (ribs), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Higgins missed the Bengals' Week 5 win with the injury, but he turned in a pair of limited practices this week before logging a full session Friday. Things appear to be trending in the right direction, but Higgins' status won't become official until 90 minutes before the 1:00 ET kickoff on Sunday.
More News
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Questionable after full practice•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Considered game-time decision•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Still limited at practice•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Remains limited Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Inactive versus Cardinals•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not expected to play Sunday•