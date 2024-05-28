Higgins and teammate Ja'Marr Chase are not present at voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Higgins still hasn't signed the franchise tag Cincinnati placed on him back in February, and with Chase also eligible for an extension, both of the Bengals' top wideouts appear to be vying for new deals. Until Higgins signs the franchise tag he won't be eligible to report for organized team activities. He formally requested a trade after having the franchise tag placed on him but has since indicated he anticipates suiting up for the Bengals for the 2024 season, and coach Zac Taylor plainly stated that he's not worried about the absence of either Higgins or Chase at this time.