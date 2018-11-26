Savage was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Monday.

Savage was waived by the 49ers for the third time this season over the weekend but won't have a chance to re-sign with the club after the Bengals needed to add depth to its quarterback room. With Andy Dalton (thumb) shifting to injured reserve, Jeff Driskel will slide into the starting role, leaving Savage on hand for No. 2 duties. Savage hasn't seen regular-season game action since Week 14 of the 2017 campaign as a member of the Texans.

