Savage was released by the Lions on Saturday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Savage's release comes as a bit of a surprise, with Detroit ultimately choosing Josh Johnson as the backup quarterback. Savage may see some interest from other teams after he showed an ability to step in and start for the Texans last year.

