Lions' Tom Savage: Enters concussion protocol
Head coach Matt Patricia confirmed Saturday that Savage is in concussion protocol, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
This is presumably the result of one of the sacks Savage took in Thursday's preseason opener. Now dealing with his third concussion in four years, there's no telling how long it could take the quarterback to clear protocol. Detroit signed Josh Johnson earlier Saturday to replenish depth at the position.
