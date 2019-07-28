Bills' Corey Thompson: Working on roster spot
Thompson received work with the first unit Sunday while veteran teammate Lorenzo Alexander received a rest day, John Murphy of the Bills' official site reports.
Thompson is a second-year undrafted free agent out of LSU who saw six games' worth of action with the Bills last season, more of it coming from special teams. However, he showed what he could do in his lone start -- a big nine-tackle, one forced-fumble game against the Patriots in Week 16. Thompson's ability to back up Alexander and contribute on special teams should land him a roster spot. If injuries should strike, the starting linebackers on Sean McDermott teams tend to accrue noteworthy stats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Green to miss 6-8 weeks
With A.J. Green expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an ankle injury, Jamey Eisenberg looks into...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Watkins
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, 2019 targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Green hurt, Tate suspended, Riddick cut
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the injury for A.J. Green, as well as Golden Tate's suspension, Theo...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.