Thompson received work with the first unit Sunday while veteran teammate Lorenzo Alexander received a rest day, John Murphy of the Bills' official site reports.

Thompson is a second-year undrafted free agent out of LSU who saw six games' worth of action with the Bills last season, more of it coming from special teams. However, he showed what he could do in his lone start -- a big nine-tackle, one forced-fumble game against the Patriots in Week 16. Thompson's ability to back up Alexander and contribute on special teams should land him a roster spot. If injuries should strike, the starting linebackers on Sean McDermott teams tend to accrue noteworthy stats.