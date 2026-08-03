Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Resumes practicing after brief exit

Kincaid checked out of Monday's practice after he slow to get up from a play during 11-on-11 drills, but he was able to return to the field for walk-throughs, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

After practice, Kincaid told Getzenberg that he didn't suffer an injury but needed a few minutes to recover after taking a knee to the "family jewels." Kincaid shouldn't face any limitations during future practices and will look to take on a greater role in the Buffalo passing game in 2026 if health prevails. The 26-year-old flashed explosive playmaking ability when available last season, leading all qualified tight ends with an average of 14.6 yards per reception.