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Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Resumes practicing after brief exit

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kincaid checked out of Monday's practice after he slow to get up from a play during 11-on-11 drills, but he was able to return to the field for walk-throughs, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

After practice, Kincaid told Getzenberg that he didn't suffer an injury but needed a few minutes to recover after taking a knee to the "family jewels." Kincaid shouldn't face any limitations during future practices and will look to take on a greater role in the Buffalo passing game in 2026 if health prevails. The 26-year-old flashed explosive playmaking ability when available last season, leading all qualified tight ends with an average of 14.6 yards per reception.

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