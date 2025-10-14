Jones (calf) was wearing a walking boot on his left foot outside the Bills' locker room after Monday's loss to Atlanta, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Jones was a last-minute scratch Monday after suffering an injury during warmups. His wearing of a walking boot doesn't provide optimism about his status moving forward, though he could benefit from Buffalo having a Week 7 bye. Deone Walker drew a start Monday with Jones out of action.