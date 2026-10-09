Moore (shoulder) was not on the field for the start of Friday's practice open to the media, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Moore has logged back-to-back DNPs to start Week 5 prep, but he does have an extra day to get ready, with the Bills and Rams not kicking off until Monday night. However, fantasy managers are going to need to have a backup plan in place if Moore doesn't get the green light to play after he aggravated his shoulder injury in last Sunday's loss to the Patriots. Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer would all be in line for elevated roles in the passing game if Moore ends up inactive.