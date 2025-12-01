Allen (elbow) completed 15 of 23 pass attempts for 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking eight carries for 38 yards and another score in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Steelers.

Allen was a late addition to the Bills' injury report despite being a full participant in every practice leading up to Sunday's bout with Pittsburgh. The star quarterback showed no limitations from the minor elbow injury, using both his arm and legs to hit pay dirt and get Buffalo back in the win column. Sunday marked the 49th time that the 29-year-old has both thrown and ran for a touchdown in the same game. Allen's fantasy managers are hoping that dual-threat quarterback can notch No. 50 in a soft matchup against the Bengals next Sunday.