Allen completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 218 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 49 rushing yards on six attempts in a 27-17 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

Allen suffered his worst fantasy point total of the season despite getting his team a win on national television. The 13 completions marked a new low for the year, but the superstar quarterback made those completions count with a strong mark of 8.7 yards per attempt despite the two picks and low completion percentage. Allen will look to return to his usual spot among the week's top fantasy performers in a road matchup against the Jets next Sunday.