Buffalo elevated Latu from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The undrafted rookie out of Washington was unable to make the Bills' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he opted to stick around in Buffalo as a member of the team's practice squad. Latu will be available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, when he'll provide additional depth at tight end in the absence of Dalton Kincaid (hamstring).