Coleman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

After sitting out the Bills' first two Week 3 practices due to an ankle injury, Coleman was back on the field Friday and logged an official limited session to wrap up the week. Head coach Joe Brady told Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News that both Coleman and fellow WR DJ Moore (shoulder) will be game-time decisions, so the statuses of both players may not be known until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.