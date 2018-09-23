Bills' LeSean McCoy: Inactive Week 3
McCoy (ribs) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Vikings.
McCoy made the trip to Minneapolis after logging limited practices all week, but didn't appear to run well enough during pregame warmups to warrant an active status. It will now be up to Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy to lead the Buffalo rushing attack against one of the league's better run defenses. While Minnesota has allowed 94.0 yards per game on the ground through two contests, they have yet to allow an opposing rusher to reach the end zone. McCoy's status will be worth continuing to monitor in advance of Buffalo's Week 4 matchup against Green Bay.
