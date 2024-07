General manager Brandon Beane told reporters that Milano will participate fully in Wednesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Milano fractured his leg during Week 5 of the Bills' 2023 campaign, but it now appears as if he's moved past the issue. The veteran linebacker is an integral part of Buffalo's defense, and he's expected to remain one of the team's top inside linebackers now that he's returned from injury.