The Bills selected Davis in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 128th overall.

Davis (5-foot-8, 211 pounds) might not look big but he's a rugged runner with a dense build and the correct lean for managing traffic in the teeth of the defense, making him surprisingly difficult to get a hold off between the tackles. Davis was a high-volume runner for all of Temple, Vanderbilt and Kentucky at various points, in each case carrying the offense despite getting little or no help from the team around him. Davis' strong anchor is supplemented by at least average athleticism (4.52-second 40-yard dash), and he has the pass-catching skills necessary to make a positive impact on passing downs, so he makes himself a viable option for nearly any play call. Of course, incumbent starter James Cook is one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs, so Davis is unlikely to see much usage in that specific capacity with Buffalo, but Davis is likely a better power runner than Cook and could steal some looks in short-yardage situations. If the Bills don't add any other running backs, Davis could enter 2024 as one of the most valuable insurance running backs.