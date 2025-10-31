Davis (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Davis didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness but capped Week 9 prep with back-to-back full sessions, paving the way for him to be available Sunday. His touch count has been hit or miss this season, with a pair of nine-carry outings and then seven combined touches in his five other appearances this season. James Cook has dominated the Bills backfield, while Ty Johnson has been more involved than Davis, leaving the latter on the outside looking in.