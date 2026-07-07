Bills' Ray Davis: Continues to work behind Cook

As training camp approaches, Davis is on track to maintain his complementary role in a Buffalo backfield that returns starter James Cook as well as Ty Johnson, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports.

During the 2025 regular season, Cook logged 309 carries (third in the NFL) for a league-high 1,621 rushing yards in 17 contests, a heavy workload that didn't leave much volume for either Davis (58 carries) or Ty Johnson (50 carries). With Cook entrenched as the Bills' lead back, Davis brings modest fantasy lineup utility out of the gate in 2026, but he remains a valuable backup who excels as a kicker returner, and if Cook were to miss time down the road, Davis -- who racked up 151 rushing yards on 21 carries during a spot start in Week 18 last season -- would likely step in as the starter, with Johnson also in the mix, in particular in pass-catching situations.