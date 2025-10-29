Bills' Ray Davis: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
Davis (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Davis appears to have come down with an illness that's holding him out of Wednesday's practice. His participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. If the second-year pro is inactive, expect Ty Johnson to handle all of Buffalo's reserve running back duties.