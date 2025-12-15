Davis caught his lone target for 13 yards and returned four kicks for 164 yards during Sunday's 35-31 win over the Patriots.

Although Davis played a minimal offensive role in Sunday's comeback win, he averaged 41 yards per kick return and consistently provided the Bills' offense with good field position. Since taking over as Buffalo's lead kick returner in the Week 9 win over the Chiefs, Davis has accumulated 745 return yards and a touchdown, averaging a league-leading 32.4 yards per return, a mark that would also set a Bills franchise record. The second-year pro from Kentucky is expected to remain one of the NFL's most dynamic return men in the Week 16 matchup against the Browns.