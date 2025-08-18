Davis was held to five yards on three carries with no receptions (one target) in Sunday's 38-0 preseason loss to Chicago.

Davis got another start with James Cook mired in a contract dispute, but the results didn't inspire hope for a potential starting role. In the backup running back's defense, the offense was operating without QB Josh Allen and several key starters. Davis should continue leading Buffalo's backfield in its final preseason tilt against the Buccaneers on Saturday while we wait for Cook's contract situation to be settled.