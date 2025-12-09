Davis didn't record a carry or target during Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals but returned four kickoffs for 84 yards.

Davis rushed for a season-high 62 yards on nine carries during the Bills' Week 13 win over the Steelers. However, he saw the field for 10 total snaps Sunday (four on offense, six on special teams), and the only time he touched the ball was on kickoffs as a returner. Ty Johnson, in contrast, played 16 snaps on offense and finished with two carries for 25 yards and two catches (on three targets) for 14 yards. Davis and Johnson both firmly worked behind James Cook out of the backfield, and that trend should continue in this Sunday's AFC East tilt against the Patriots.