Bills' Sammy Watkins: Will suit up Thursday

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday he expects Watkins to play about a quarter during Thursday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

It's been mostly good news for Watkins in his long recovery from an injured foot. While the Bills have been managing him with caution, there have been no major setbacks and him playing in the first preseason game is a great sign. At this point everyone's eyeing a full workload come Week 1.