Bills' Terrel Bernard: Not starting
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers but will not start, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Bernard is active but ideally won't play in hopes of being 100% for Week 9 versus the Chiefs. The Bills are reportedly using him as an emergency linebacker with the plan to start Shaq Thompson and Dorian Williams.
More News
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Good to go against Carolina•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Begins week as limited•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Bills' Terrel Bernard: Logs six solo tackles Week 5•