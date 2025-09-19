Bills' Terrel Bernard: Seals win with pick
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard finished with seven tackles (five solo), including one for a loss, and an interception in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.
The middle linebacker's fourth-quarter pick of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa allowed the Bills to drive down for a game-clinching field goal. Bernard now has 14 tackles (nine solo) on the year to go along with the interception and a fumble recovery.
