Bernard finished with seven tackles (five solo), including one for a loss, and an interception in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

The middle linebacker's fourth-quarter pick of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa allowed the Bills to drive down for a game-clinching field goal. Bernard now has 14 tackles (nine solo) on the year to go along with the interception and a fumble recovery.