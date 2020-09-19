Dodson will pick up his first NFL start Week 2 against the Dolphins, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills have a major mess at linebacker for Week 2, with their top two starters out in Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), while depth LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quad) has been ruled out as well. Dodson will take over Edmunds' middle linebacker spot, and while he may not see the field on every defensive snap as Edmunds' typically does, don't be surprised if Dodson is one of the team's tackle leaders against Miami.