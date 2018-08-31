Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said the team is "working through some things" in response to a question about Miller being released.

O'Brien addressed several topics after a slew of roster cuts came down Friday and made it sound like Miller could be back in the fold. "I don't know what's being instagrammed out there, tweeted out there, whatever - I'm not sure how that all works. But, we're still working through some things, Braxton's an improved player, no doubt about it and we'll see what happens." We were surprised that Houston let Miller go, as he's performed well in preseason games.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

    Jamey's Sleepers 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Jamey's Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.