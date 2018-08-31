Braxton Miller: Could return to Houston
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said the team is "working through some things" in response to a question about Miller being released.
O'Brien addressed several topics after a slew of roster cuts came down Friday and made it sound like Miller could be back in the fold. "I don't know what's being instagrammed out there, tweeted out there, whatever - I'm not sure how that all works. But, we're still working through some things, Braxton's an improved player, no doubt about it and we'll see what happens." We were surprised that Houston let Miller go, as he's performed well in preseason games.
