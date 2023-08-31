Maher is signing to the Rams' practice squad, not their active roster, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It nonetheless makes him a favorite to kick Week 1 at Seattle, as the Rams recently waived rookie Tanner Brown and don't have any other kickers under contract. Maher spent the summer in Denver, where he and Elliott Fry battled for a job before ultimately both getting cut in favor of trade acquisition Wil Lutz. The 33-year-old Maher missed only six kicks in 17 games for Dallas during the 2022 regular season, but he then went 1-for-6 on PATs in two playoff games and earned a ticket out of town.