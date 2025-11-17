Nix completed 24 of 37 passes for 295 yards without a touchdown or an interception in Sunday's 22-19 win over Kansas City. He added eight rushing yards on three carries.

It was the first time all season Nix had failed to produce a TD, but his 295 passing yards were his highest total since Week 4, and the second-year QB came through when it mattered most, hitting Troy Franklin for a 32-yard gain inside the final minute of the fourth quarter to set up Wil Lutz's game-winning FG. Nix will head into the Broncos' Week 12 bye riding an eight-game win streak that has them firmly in control of the AFC West, two games ahead of the Chargers and four wins clear of KC.