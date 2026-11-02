Nix completed 20 of 32 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-24 win over Kansas City. He added four rushing yards on three carries and threw a two-point conversion to Jaylen Waddle.

The Broncos were staring at a 24-13 deficit heading into the fourth quarter, but late comebacks are nothing new for Nix. The QB hit Nate Adkins for a two-yard score with about nine minutes left before connecting with Jonah Coleman on a 51-yard catch and run to set up the game-winning TD plunge by the rookie RB just after the two-minute warning. It's the 15th time that Nix has led Denver on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime, the most by any quarterback in the first three seasons of his career since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. While he's thrown multiple TDs just twice in the first eight games of the season, Nix has gone five straight contests without tossing an INT. He'll take a 9:3 TD:INT into a Week 9 road tilt against the Panthers.