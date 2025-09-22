Nix completed 14 of 25 pass attempts for 153 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 33 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.

Nix didn't perform particularly poorly, rather falling victim to a dominating ball control performance from the Chargers (-12:40 in time of possession Sunday). The dual-threat quarterback recorded his highest rushing total in the loss while committing no turnovers for the first time in three starts. Nix will attempt to put it all together in a very favorable matchup against the Bengals next Monday.