Nix completed 18 of 37 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Texans. He added 36 rushing yards on three carries.

The Broncos didn't score their first points until late in the second quarter against a tough Houston defense, on Nix's 30-yard toss to Courtland Sutton, and they trailed 15-7 heading into the fourth, but the second-year QB found a way to get it done in the clutch yet again. After finding RJ Harvey for a 27-yard TD early in the final frame and adding a two-point conversion to Troy Franklin, Nix set up the game-winning field goal with his legs on runs of 25 and nine yards in the final minute of the game. Nix will take a 17:6 TD:INT through nine starts into a Week 10 clash with the Raiders.