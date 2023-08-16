Maher is currently the only kicker on the Broncos roster after Denver waived Elliott Fry (undisclosed) with an injury designation on Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

According to Renck, Maher, who missed both of his field-goal attempts in this past Friday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, converted seven of nine field-goal tries in Tuesday's practice, including a 59-yarder at the end of a two-minute drill. For now, Maher is Denver's lone kicker, but it's possible that the team brings in some competition. Head coach Sean Payton noted Tuesday "we will go day-to-day with where we are at with the kickers," while adding that Maher is "competing against 31 other teams" for Denver's kicking job. With that in mind, the Broncos will likely see how Maher performs over the rest of the preseason while also monitoring other teams' kicking battles before settling on an option for Week 1.