Maher and the Broncos reached a one-year agreement Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Maher previously played for new Broncos' head coach Sean Payton when the latter led the Saints in 2021. The 32-year-old had a nice year going with the Cowboys in 2022 before catching the extra-point yips which ultimately led to his departure. If he has kicked those issues to the curb, he will have a chance to compete with Elliott Fry for the team's kicker role.