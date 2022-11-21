Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Schefter, the injury is expected to sideline Edmonds for "a few weeks." If Edmonds heals quickly, he could see an expanded role behind Latavius Murray, as the Broncos released fellow running back Melvin Gordon on Monday. Given that high ankle sprains often require 4-6 weeks to recover from, Edmonds may not heal up in time to make much of an impact this season.
