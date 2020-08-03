With Ja'Wuan James' decision to sit out the 2020 season, Wilkinson (foot) is likely to move from swing tackle to Denver's starting right tackle, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.

As Allbright notes, Wilkinson came into the 2019 season having played mostly guard in 2018 and his assignment varied week to week depending on James' health. Though entering 2020 with Wilkinson and Garett Bolles as the bookends is far from ideal, there is reason for optimism. Even with Wilkinson banged-up and missing time, the Broncos' line surrendered just a sack per game during Drew Lock's five-game audition as compared to 3.3 per game during the Broncos' first 11 contests. Team yards per carry dropped during that period, however, from 4.3 to 3.5. The team has since made significant improvements on the interior of the line, including signing right guard Graham Glasgow and spending a third-round pick on center Lloyd Cushenberry -- which should help Wilkinson if he's called to duty.