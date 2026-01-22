Dobbins (foot) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Since Denver designated Dobbins to return from injured reserve Monday, he's put together back-to-back capped sessions as he seeks his first game action since Week 10, when he sustained a foot injury that required surgery. Friday's practice report will be telling for his odds to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, especially if he's listed as questionable. If that occurs, the Broncos would need to activate him from IR by Saturday afternoon in order for him to have a chance to rejoin RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie in the backfield this weekend.