The Broncos believe that Dobbins' injured hamstring is "good" heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

The latest news on Dobbins aligns with what James Palmer of Bleacher Report previously relayed following the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Jaguars on Sunday, when Dobbins made an early exit due to a "slight" hamstring issue. While the Broncos are optimistic that Dobbins won't have to miss any time, his activity during practices Wednesday through Friday will ultimately determine whether he suits up against the Rams. Denver could have all of its key backfield members available for Week 3, as head coach Sean Payton suggested during his press conference Monday that RJ Harvey (hamstring) could return to action after sitting out against the Jaguars, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.