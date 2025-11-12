Dobbins (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Neither player nor team has said much about the injury, but Dobbins' absence comes as no surprise after Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reported that the running back is a candidate for injured reserve. Dobbins was injured during the second half o a 10-7 win over the Raiders last Thursday, leaving RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie as Denver's healthy RBs. Jaleel McLaughlin could also have a role this Sunday against the Chiefs if Dobbins isn't available.