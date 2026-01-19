The Broncos are expected to designate Dobbins (foot) for return to practice from IR in preparation the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots on Sunday, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Dobbins may not officially take the practice field until Wednesday, but it appears the veteran running back has a legitimate chance to be cleared for a return to action in time for Sunday's playoff matchup at home against New England. He was spotted working on a side field last Wednesday, Dobbins' first on-field work of any kind since he suffering a left Lisfranc injury Week 10. Of course, Dobbins may have to prove he's capable of handling full practice reps before being cleared to return to the lineup. If Dobbins does manage to get back on the field in time to face the Patriots, he'll rejoin RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie in a rushing attack that figures to be increasingly featured with Bo Nix (ankle) having suffered a season-ending injury in the divisional round, leaving Jarrett Stidham in position to start the AFC Championship Game.