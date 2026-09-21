Waddle brought in eight of 10 targets for 138 yards in the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

After a completely non-descript Broncos debut in Week 1, Waddle bounced back with a signature performance in Denver's come-from-behind victory. The veteran wideout led Denver in all of receptions, receiving yards and targets by a wide margin, and the highlight of his afternoon was a spectacular 49-yard contested catch early in the second quarter that took the ball down to the Jaguars' one-yard line. The caliber of performance was emblematic of the reason why Denver traded for Waddle this offseason, and it may serve as a launchpad for his role in the offense moving forward.