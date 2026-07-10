Broncos' Jaylen Waddle: Has impressed coach thus far

Coach Sean Payton has been pleased with what he's seen from Waddle since the wideout was acquired in March in a trade with the Dolphins, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

"He's someone who picks things up real quick," Payton said last month of Waddle, who put up a 64/910/6 receiving line (on 100 targets) in 16 regular-season games in 2025. "You can just feel his instincts, his quickness and his ability to not only run fast but stop fast. So, he's doing well." Looking ahead, Waddle and Courtland Sutton are slated to lead a Denver WR corps that also includes Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin. Assuming he builds solid chemistry with QB Bo Nix (ankle), who is excited about the explosiveness Waddle brings to the team's offense, the 2021 first-rounder -- who topped 1,000 receiving yards during his first three seasons (2021-2023) with Miami -- is a candidate to see an uptick in production in 2026, and in turn provide weekly fantasy utility in his new locale.