Jeudy (back) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Jeudy missed a practice last week due to a tight back, but he was able to participate in the Broncos' light practice Tuesday. Earlier Tuesday, the Arapahoe County District Attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer against Jeudy, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and James Palmer. Pelissero noted that it's still possible Jeudy could face discipline from the NFL.