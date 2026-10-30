Coleman said Friday that he'll be ready for a larger role if that's what the team needs in the absence of RJ Harvey, who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Kansas City due to a knee injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Coleman already appeared to make his move last week during a 30-16 win over Arizona, playing 50 percent of snaps on offense while leading the Broncos in carries (nine) and rushing yards (54). Meanwhile, Harvey (25 percent snap share, five touches) and J.K. Dobbins (21 percent snap share, six touches) both scored touchdowns despite losing a lot of playing time to Coleman in the rookie's first game back from injured reserve. There's no assurance Coleman's role will continue to grow, but Harvey's upcoming absence -- be it for one game or longer -- does give Coleman a better chance to consolidate rushing and receiving work in Denver's backfield.